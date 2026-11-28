For at least two decades, Pakistan’s northwestern frontier has been trapped in a cycle of terrorism, military operations and fragile truces. From Bajaur to Waziristan, the state has repeatedly used force to clear these districts bordering Afghanistan of militants, only to see violence return. The persistence of militancy, which has surged in recent months, raises an important question: can military operations alone bring lasting peace to a region where poverty, unemployment and weak public services remain deeply entrenched?

Military action is necessary to confront armed groups that challenge the state. But force alone cannot bring peace until the conditions that allow militancy to survive and regenerate are addressed. Lasting peace requires economic development, functioning public institutions and opportunities for people to build secure and dignified lives.

Ideology may drive militancy, but economic deprivation and backwardness accelerate it. That is what is happening in Pakistan’s northwest. While extremist ideology provides the motivation, poverty, unemployment and social exclusion create conditions in which militant groups find recruits and sustain their influence.

A school without teachers, or a clinic without staff and medicines, cannot inspire confidence in government. -Naimat Khan

In a recent study, “Economic Factors, Their Role in the Spread of Terrorism and How to Counter Them,” published by the Riyadh-based Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), Muhammad Zakaria Fodol, a PhD scholar at Sakarya University in Türkiye, examines how economic deprivation can contribute to the spread of terrorism. His analysis highlights the role of poverty and unemployment alongside political grievances, weak governance and social marginalization. Poverty alone does not cause terrorism, he argues, but economic exclusion can deepen frustration and make vulnerable communities more susceptible to extremist recruitment.

In Pakistan’s northwestern border region, these factors persist, reinforcing the conditions in which militant ideology takes root. Having been born and raised in the region, I have seen how poverty and unemployment contribute to the problem and accelerate the spread of militancy.

Pakistan has tried different approaches. Alongside several military operations and fragile truces, the state has organized local armed groups such as the Aman Lashkars, or peace committees, to resist militants. In 2016, I wrote an article for The Friday Times, titled “Fighting Taliban: Bad Medicine,” examining the risks of relying on local militias to counter the insurgency.

Such groups may provide immediate local resistance, but they cannot resolve the underlying problem, as we have seen since and are seeing today. Nor have military operations, followed by the return of displaced families, consistently produced the stability communities need.

The merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018 was an important step toward extending constitutional rights, legal protections and political representation to the region. It abolished the colonial-era Frontier Crimes Regulation and promised to bring the former tribal districts into the country’s

administrative and development framework. Yet formal integration has not automatically translated into equal access to public services or economic opportunity.

The scale of the development gap is reflected in the United Nations Development Programme’s 2017 National Human Development Report. Based on 2015 data, the former FATA had a Human Development Index of 0.216, placing it among areas with very low human development. These figures are historical, not a measure of present conditions, but they show the depth of deprivation the region inherited. More recent data is not available, but conditions on the ground suggest little has changed.

Funding has also fallen short of commitments. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s 2025-26 Finance Department White Paper said that, against a commitment of Rs700 billion for the Accelerated Implementation Program between 2018-19 and 2024-25, the province had received Rs132.1 billion by May 2025, leaving a shortfall of Rs567.9 billion. The figure reflects the provincial government’s account of the program’s receipts, not a consolidated estimate of all federal and provincial spending in the region.

The consequences of underinvestment are visible in public services across 12 districts now designated for focused development: the eight merged districts plus Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

A recent briefing by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Area Development Secretariat, set up for the areas worst hit by militancy, identified 1,325 health facilities in these districts, of which 202 were not functioning. Of 14,483 sanctioned health-sector posts, 2,445 were vacant.

Education faces similar problems. Of 51,614 sanctioned posts, 8,837 were vacant. The briefing also identified 382 non-functional schools for possible restoration and 124 functional schools for rationalization or merger. In higher education, one-third of sanctioned posts were vacant, and three non-functional colleges were identified for early restoration.

These are more than administrative shortcomings. A school without teachers, or a clinic without staff and medicines, cannot inspire confidence in government. Nor can young people be expected to reject armed groups if they see few realistic opportunities to earn a living or build a future.

The provincial government has recently established the Area Development Secretariat and a 48-member Area Representative and Development Council for the 12 districts. The initiative could give local people a voice in decisions on security, governance and development. But another administrative structure will matter little without predictable funding, transparent spending and accountability for results.

Investment must go beyond announcements and infrastructure projects. Girls’ education, health care, vocational training, roads, local industry and tourism, which has huge potential, all need sustained attention. Above all, young people need decent jobs close to home, not hundreds of miles away in other parts of the country or abroad. Development plans must also involve communities that understand local needs and can help ensure resources reach those who need them.

This cannot be Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s responsibility alone. The federal government and all provinces must contribute to the development of a region whose insecurity affects the entire

country. At the same time, the provincial government must show that funds are spent efficiently and that public institutions deliver the services they are funded for.

Pakistan’s counterterrorism success should not be measured only by territory cleared or militants killed. It must also be measured by whether children can attend functioning schools, families can get health care, young people can find work, and communities can live without repeated displacement.

Guns may be necessary to defeat those who wage war against the state. But they cannot build the peace that must follow.

Naimat Khan is a staff member. X: @NKMalazai