ISLAMABAD: A man arrested in connection with the suspected suicide of a Pakistani university graduate who was allegedly defrauded of millions of rupees in a fake US university admission scheme was killed in a shooting in Islamabad, police said on Tuesday.

Muhammad Nauman, who was accused in the case involving Laiba Ijaz, died after four alleged accomplices opened fire on a police team transporting him to recover evidence, according to a statement issued by Islamabad police.

“Four accomplices of the accused, riding two motorcycles, opened indiscriminate fire on the police team in an attempt to free him,” a police spokesperson said.

“Accused Muhammad Nauman was injured by firing from his own accomplices.”

Police said the shooting occurred within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital. Officers escaped injury because they were wearing bulletproof vests and had taken other protective measures, the statement said.

Nauman was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently died of his injuries, police said, adding that search operations were underway to arrest the attackers.

Ijaz, a gold medalist from the International Islamic University Islamabad, was found dead in the capital earlier this month. Police launched an investigation into her suspected suicide and allegations that a man posing as a government official had deceived her family by promising to arrange admission to a university in the United States.

According to accounts given by relatives to local media, Ijaz’s father sold a plot of land to finance her education abroad, while the family pledged her mother’s jewelry to raise additional funds.

The case prompted intervention from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who directed Islamabad’s police chief and chief commissioner to immediately arrest the suspect and ensure legal action.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi subsequently visited the bereaved family and described the investigation as a “test case” for authorities, promising to pursue those responsible and recover the money allegedly taken from the family.

“This is a test case for us,” Naqvi told reporters during the visit.

“I can say that I will personally pursue their case,” he added.

The Federal Investigation Agency also opened an inquiry into the alleged fraud, while police said they were investigating the circumstances of Ijaz’s death.

Authorities have not announced the outcome of the investigation into her death or whether any of the money taken from the family has been recovered.