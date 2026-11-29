KARACHI: The death toll from the collapse of a six-story building in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi rose to 15 on Sunday, a rescue official said, as emergency workers continued searching through the rubble for people still missing.

The under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Baloch Colony area on Wednesday, prompting a citywide crackdown on unauthorized construction and renewing concerns over weak enforcement of building regulations in Pakistan’s largest city and commercial hub.

“So far, we have recovered 15 bodies,” Hassaan Ul Haseeb, spokesperson for Sindh Rescue 1122, told Arab News on Sunday. “The search operation is ongoing for the remaining missing persons.”

The rescue operation has entered its fifth day, with two people still unaccounted for, according to local media reports citing rescue officials.

Haseeb told Arab News a day earlier that rescuers were carefully cutting through steel and concrete to reach potential survivors, as the use of heavy machinery could endanger those trapped beneath the rubble or trigger another collapse.

Police have registered a case against the building’s owners, builder, architect, structural engineer and contractors over allegations of substandard construction materials and violations of the approved building plan.