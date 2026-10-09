Norse Atlantic ‌Airways will lease two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), it ​said on Friday, in the latest move by the struggling Norwegian airline to shore up its finances.

The agreement helps Norse retain a key ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) contract ‌after India’s ‌largest airline IndiGo ​in ‌July ⁠said ​it would ⁠end its wet-lease arrangement with the Norwegian group.

Norse, faced with soaring jet fuel costs, has been reducing its exposure to low-cost transatlantic services and ⁠increasing its focus on ACMI, ‌under which ‌it leases aircraft and ​crews to other ‌airlines for a fee.