- Norse Atlantic says will lease two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to PIA as it struggles to bolster finances
- Move helps Norse retain key contract after IndiGo announced ending its wet-lease arrangement
Norse Atlantic Airways will lease two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), it said on Friday, in the latest move by the struggling Norwegian airline to shore up its finances.
The agreement helps Norse retain a key ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) contract after India’s largest airline IndiGo in July said it would end its wet-lease arrangement with the Norwegian group.
Norse, faced with soaring jet fuel costs, has been reducing its exposure to low-cost transatlantic services and increasing its focus on ACMI, under which it leases aircraft and crews to other airlines for a fee.
Flight operations for flag carrier PIA are scheduled to begin in November 2026
Norse said long-term ACMI agreements with major international airlines help shield the company from swings in passenger demand and fuel prices
The carrier added that it is in talks with other airlines about potential ACMI contracts
Norse operates a fleet of 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners
The low-cost carrier started a formal process for a possible sale or merger in July