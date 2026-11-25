ISLAMABAD: The Maldives’ national airline plans to launch direct flights between the two countries, Pakistan’s interior ministry said after talks in Islamabad between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Maldivian Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Ameen.

The proposed service would give Pakistani travelers a nonstop option to reach the Indian Ocean holiday destination. The ministry did not specify which Pakistani city the airline would serve, when flights would begin or how often they would operate.

“Direct flights will make it easier for Pakistani citizens to travel to the Maldives,” Naqvi said, according to his ministry’s statement.

He said he expected the service to draw more Pakistani visitors to the islands.

The ministry said Pakistani cricketers and entertainers were expected to travel to the Maldives on the inaugural flight. Ameen said Pakistani celebrities were popular in the Maldives and their visit could help promote tourism, according to the Pakistani interior ministry.

The talks also covered labor and trade. Ameen said the Maldives needed workers and would welcome recruits from Pakistan, and saw scope to import Pakistani construction materials and pharmaceuticals.

Naqvi said the Pakistan Cricket Board was also working on a proposal for a cricket stadium and training academy in the Maldives.