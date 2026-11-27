ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar are still carrying proposals between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said late Thursday, adding that Tehran was reviewing ideas but stood by its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, setting off a war that spread across the Middle East. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments, and the US blockade of Iranian ports have made the waterway a central issue in negotiations. Tehran and Washington also remain divided over sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.

Pakistan and Qatar helped broker a June accord that briefly halted fighting and set out a path toward talks on Iran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait. The truce later broke down and both sides have accused the other of violating it.

“It’s ongoing, the Qatari and Pakistani mediators are still active, putting forward and conveying ideas and proposals. This is a routine process,” Araghchi said in an interview with Iranian state television.

Asked whether the exchanges had produced any results, Araghchi said ideas were under review and that he believed a way forward could be found.

“We have a set of demands, these demands must be met, so the Strait of Hormuz can be opened, and the path of negotiation can be pursued up to an agreement.”

Tehran has told Washington it wants the US naval blockade of Iranian ports lifted and an end to the war on all fronts before it restores normal shipping through Hormuz. Iran has also sought sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets. Washington has demanded assurances that ships can pass without attack and has said Iran’s nuclear program must be part of any initial negotiations.

The two sides also disagree on when to take up the nuclear issue. A senior Iranian official said this month that Tehran had sent Washington a nuclear proposal through Qatar but would discuss it only after the US met Iran’s conditions. The June agreement had called for talks on uranium enrichment and what to do with Iran’s stockpile of enriched material.

In a separate call Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Araghchi discussed regional security and cooperation through the Economic Cooperation Organization, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said. Araghchi renewed Tehran’s invitation for Pakistan to attend the group’s Dec. 3–4 summit.

Pakistan is also due to host Saudi and Turkish foreign ministers on Friday and Saturday for talks on implementing the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement. The three countries signed the pact in August amid the war in Iran and pledged to treat an armed attack on any one of them as an attack on all three.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told AFP this week the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis would be among the issues discussed at the Islamabad meeting.