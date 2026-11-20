PESHAWAR: Pakistani authorities seized 27 suspected counterfeit flu vaccine doses from an Islamabad facility run by Excel Labs, a major diagnostics chain, and arrested three people, including its chief executive, the health ministry said on Friday.

Excel Labs says it operates more than 100 locations across Pakistan. The ministry identified only one facility in connection with Thursday’s raid and did not say how many patients received the shots, whether any had reported adverse reactions or whether the suspect doses had reached other sites.

Pakistan’s medicines regulator has previously warned that counterfeit flu vaccines may fail to protect patients against influenza and could expose them to unknown risks. In late October, it flagged a separate batch sold as Influvac Tetra after an authorized supplier confirmed it was outside the legitimate supply chain.

“Patients at Excel Diagnostic Lab were being given a suspect Influvac Tetra vaccine,” a health ministry spokesperson said in a statement. “The vaccine in question was not imported into Pakistan this year.”

The lab has not responded to the allegations.

The ministry said inspectors acted on a complaint from a member of the public and seized vaccination records along with the doses. It said the Drug Testing Laboratory had previously determined that lot 913 was counterfeit.

The ministry identified those arrested as Excel Labs chief executive Dr. Naseer Ahmad, manager Bilal Abbasi and Sher Dil. It said the Federal Investigation Agency helped complete the raid after the lab’s management resisted. The ministry said investigators were working to establish whether others were involved.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal directed officials to take strict action. “There will be no leniency for those who endanger public health,” he said.