Government forces say they are within 100 km of the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, while also holding a defensive line outside Aden, temporary seat of the government

Officials call on international partners to fully enforce terrorist designation of the Houthis, cut off supply of Iranian arms to the militia, and help lift the siege of Taiz

NEW YORK CITY: Yemen’s armed forces said on Tuesday they had halted the Houthi advance short of Aden, temporary seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, and were gaining ground in the north and east. It came as government officials urged the international community to move “from watching to acting” against what they described as an Iranian-run terrorist organization. “Aden is secure,” said Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaily, official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces. “The government is in Aden, working, and it will stay in Aden.” He told reporters during a briefing attended by Arab News that government forces in Al-Jawf had recaptured strategic high ground and were now positioned about 100 kilometers from the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa. In Marib, he added, they had broken through defensive lines the Houthis spent 12 years building, and taken back territory about 25 kilometers south of the city. In a message posted on social media platform X on Tuesday evening, he said government forces had carried out 697 operations over the past few hours using artillery, drones, rocket launchers and air strikes. They had killed or wounded 97 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroyed or disabled 76 vehicles and other combat assets. The government said its forces had carried out more than 54,000 operations and “neutralized” nearly 24,000 Houthi fighters since Operation Dawn of Yemen began on Oct. 5. Al-Nuzaily acknowledged that the overall picture was mixed: “In brief, it is not where we want to be. But it is not as dire as reported.” A large surprise attack by the Houthis along Yemen’s west coast in September had exposed gaps in the field, he said, but those gaps had been addressed through new military plans and redeployment, and command was now unified. The three aims of Dawn of Yemen were to restore state institutions, liberate Sanaa and end the Houthi coup, Al-Nuzaily said, adding: “Those objectives have not changed. They will not change." He pointed out that the true enemy that government forces faced was not a local militia: “This is not a conventional battle against an isolated local armed group. This is an Iranian battle: Iranian in its weapons, in its planning and command, and in its direction and timing.” He said advisers from Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had helped the Houthis plan their September offensive. Yemen’s Interior Ministry said it had identified 21 foreign experts who were working with the Houthis on missiles, drones, naval attacks and the selection of commercial ships to target: 14 from the Revolutionary Guard and seven from Hezbollah. Marwan Al-Noman, a Yemeni Ambassador and adviser to the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, said the government had pursued every possible path to peace but the Houthis had blocked each one of them. He listed the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement in 2018, a Saudi peace initiative from 2021, an April 2022 truce and the road map for peace that followed it, which the Houthis had accepted “with Saudi guarantees.” The Houthis had failed to walk through the doors opened by these peace initiatives, he said, and instead they refused to renew the truce, attacked oil terminals that generated funds to pay public salaries, and used the lull to rearm. “They were not preparing for peace; they were preparing to attack,” Al-Noman added. Houthi forces were now positioned about 60 kilometers northwest of Aden, in the highlands on the border of Lahj and Taiz. Government troops redeployed from the Bab Al-Mandab coast on Nov. 15 were holding a line north and west of the city, under a unified command, Al-Nuzaily said, and engaging the Houthis at Tur Al-Bahah, “forward of the city, not at its gates.” He added that “Aden is a red line” and recalled that the city’s residents had driven the Houthis out in 2015: “Aden held once. Aden will hold again.” He said the withdrawal of forces from the coast around Bab Al-Mandab took place after Houthi fighters moved inland, behind government lines, threatening to encircle the coastal force. It was “a decision to preserve the force, not to abandon the strait,” he added. The Houthis now hold the Bab Al-Mandab shoreline and Mayyun Island, which divides the waterway into two channels. “We retook it once in a matter of days,” Al-Nuzaily said. “We will retake it again and next time we will hold the mountains as well as the shore.” Al-Noman said the stakes of the fight against the Houthis extended far beyond Yemen, as attacks by the militia against international shipping had forced vessels to detour around Africa, pushing up insurance costs and prices of goods worldwide. “For years, Bab Al-Mandab was treated as a Yemeni problem,” he said. “It never was; it is the world’s strait.” Civilians bear the heaviest cost of the conflict, the officials said. They described the city of Taiz, home to more than a million people, as having been encircled since the Houthis seized Al-Turbah on Oct. 4 and cut off the main road to Aden. “The Houthis cannot take Taiz, so they punish it,” Al-Nuzaily said. Al-Hadharah market in Al-Wazi’iyah was hit by ballistic missiles on Nov. 6, killing or wounding dozens of shoppers, he added. During the first 12 days of November, he said, Houthi attacks in the city had killed 51 civilians, including 13 children. “This is not a natural disaster,” Al-Noman said. “It is a siege and the world should call it by its name.” He added that 2,450 tonnes of food aid had been blocked and 186 health facilities were out of service; more than 1,400 cases of acute diarrhea and suspected cholera were recorded in a single week; and there was barely enough food in Taiz for one person in 10: “One eats. Nine starve.” Nationwide, Al-Noman continued, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights had recorded: 594 civilians killed by the Houthis between Aug. 1 and Nov. 15, including 215 children and 196 women; 260 children recruited through schools and summer camps killed on the front lines; more than 338,000 people displaced in 10 governorates; and more than 70,000 people had fled to Aden since August. He also demanded the release of UN staff, aid workers and US Embassy employees that were being held by the Houthis. The Saudi aid organization KSrelief had sent 5,000 food baskets to Taiz, as well as nearly 10,000 tins of infant formula, essential medicines, and millions of liters of drinking water. “But aid cannot reach a city whose roads are closed,” Al-Noman said. The officials called on the international community to fully enforce the terrorist designation given to the Houthis, including the sanctions that go with it. They also requested assistance for efforts by Yemen’s coast guard to intercept deliveries of weapons to the militia at sea, including coordination with international naval missions in the Red Sea. They also urged the UN to hold the Houthis responsible “by name” for the situation in Taiz, and to press the militia to open up safe corridors for the delivery of food, fuel, water and medicine. “We are not asking anyone to fight this war for us,” Al-Noman said. “We are asking for partners.” Al-Nuzaily said the international Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen was already providing round-the-clock air support, intelligence data, logistics and advisers. He noted that 100 coalition aircraft had hit 324 high-value targets in the first few hours of the Operation Dawn of Yemen in early October, and coalition jets struck 60 Houthi military sites in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada on Nov. 17. The war in Yemen began when the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, forcing the government to relocate south to Aden. A coalition of international forces intervened in 2015, and a UN-brokered truce in 2022 resulted in an extended lull until fighting resumed in July this year. Since late 2023, Houthi attacks on shipping, which the militia claims to be in solidarity with Gaza, have reduced the flow of maritime traffic through Bab Al-Mandab Strait by about 60 percent. The waterway became even more important than usual early this year when the conflict between the US and Iran effectively blocked another shipping choke point, the Strait of Hormuz, and Saudi Arabia increasingly began to ship its crude through the Red Sea. The Houthis declared a blockade of Saudi-linked shipping in July and seized Mokha, Mayyun and the Hanish islands in September. The head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, launched Operation Dawn of Yemen on Oct. 4. Al-Nuzaily declined to discuss future operations or predict a date by which the siege of Taiz might end. “Some say this war cannot be won,” he said. “I say to them: you do not know the Yemeni people … Dawn has come to Yemen. It will not be turned back.”