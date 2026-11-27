ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces say they have carried out 726 operations against Houthi forces in recent hours, claiming that 121 of the group’s commanders and fighters were killed.

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, targeting Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements and fortifications across several fronts.

The operations included 23 airstrikes, 642 artillery strikes, 35 drone attacks and 26 rocket-launcher strikes, according to the statement. The spokesperson added that 81 military vehicles and pieces of combat equipment had been destroyed or disabled.

In Taiz province, within the Fourth Military Region, government forces backed by air support and the Popular Resistance were engaged in heavy defensive and offensive fighting to repel Houthi attacks, the statement said. Houthi positions, gatherings and reinforcements were targeted on the Al-Dhabab and Sabir fronts, as well as the eastern and western fronts of Taiz city.

On the northern and western fronts of Marib, in Al-Jawf and across the Tur Al-Baha and Al-Maqatirah fronts, Houthi forces suffered heavy losses in Ma'biq and Al-Sawalha, according to the spokesperson. Government forces also engaged Houthi fighters at their positions in Al-Maqatirah and Hayfan.

On the Kirsh front, military aircraft struck Houthi positions on Mount Tansum and in Hawamira, the statement added.

In Mukayras, Al-Dhale and Shabwa, airstrikes targeted Houthi positions and reinforcements, while government forces dealt with movements and gatherings of fighters, sniper positions and mortar sites. They also thwarted attempts to establish new defensive positions, the spokesperson said.

The armed forces said they would continue operations under the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign until all its objectives had been achieved, adding that they remained committed to international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.