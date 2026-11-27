ISTANBUL: Two former anchors at a Turkish opposition broadcaster seized by authorities last month have been detained, and an arrest warrant issued for the TV channel’s news coordinator, prosecutors said Friday.

October’s seizure of the headquarters of Halk TV has ignited new complaints of an intensifying crackdown on media, political opponents and civil society.

“Nine people have been taken into custody,” including former Halk TV anchors Ece Uner and Deniz Bayramoglu, on charges including money laundering, disseminating misleading information, bid rigging and corruption, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors accused the anchors of producing “false reports” in exchange for money.

An arrest warrant was also issued for news coordinator Kursad Oguz, who prosecutors said was abroad without specifying where.

Separately, two other journalists — Mustafa Balci of the opposition daily Sozcu and Saban Sevinc of the online news channel Bizim TV — were released on Friday after 49 days in detention, according to the Turkish Journalists’ Union.

They had been held in pre-trial detention for allegedly spreading false information about an investment fund scandal.

The multimillion-dollar investment fund scandal erupted in September and has implicated hundreds of suspects, including several senior officials. It has caused heavy losses for nearly half a million investors.

Journalists and opposition media outlets are frequently targeted over alleged offenses including defamation, insulting state officials, corruption and spreading false information.

The government insists that no one is jailed for carrying out journalistic work.

Turkish police arrested 11 people when they took control of Halk TV’s headquarters in October.

Prosecutors also issued an arrest warrant at the time for Halk TV chief executive Cafer Mahiroglu, who lives in London.

The Turkish government was seeking by every means possible to “divert public attention” from the investment fund scandal that raised questions about its integrity, Mahiroglu told AFP in an interview in October.

Authorities took control of another opposition broadcaster, Sozcu TV, this month.