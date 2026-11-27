KARACHI: Pakistani television drama “Dar-e-Nijaat” is set to premiere on Saudi Arabia’s MBC Bollywood on Dec. 6 in Syrian Arabic, after drawing viewers across South Asia and bringing fans together for watch parties from New Delhi to Dhaka.

The Urdu-language family drama premiered on Pakistan’s ARY Digital on Aug. 1. By its 23rd episode, the broadcaster said it had surpassed 1.7 billion views across social media platforms. ARY gave no country-by-country breakdown or count of individual viewers.

A source familiar with the broadcast arrangements said MBC acquired the rights from ARY Digital, the drama’s Pakistani broadcaster, and commissioned Syria’s Mesrobian Production to dub the series. Dubbing is scheduled to begin in Damascus on Nov. 29 and continue after the show goes on air, the source said.

Tony Mesrobian, owner of Mesrobian Production, confirmed his studio was handling the Arabic adaptation. He also confirmed that Syrian actor Rami Ahmar would voice Abu Bakar, the lead character played by Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar.

“We have worked on more than 15 Pakistani television series,” Mesrobian told Arab News, adding that the studio’s latest Pakistani drama, airing under the Arabic title “La Ahad Siwak” (No One But You), was already on television.

Mesrobian said his studio had spent 15 years dubbing foreign television productions, including Indian and Pakistani dramas. Part of the job, he said, was to carry the emotion of the original performances into Arabic.

“Pakistani actors, frankly, deliver outstanding performances,” Mesrobian said. “We work to recreate their artistic expression.”

“We strive to deliver a beautiful performance worthy of the art and the production, so that it reaches audiences, wins their affection and touches their hearts,” he added.

For leading star Munawar, the Arabic version means people who might never have encountered the Urdu original will be able to watch it.

“The idea that it’ll be translated in another language and be seen by another whole section of society, a whole section of the world population, it just makes me really happy and grateful at the same time,” he told Arab News on Thursday.

The series will air under the Arabic title “Heena Ghada Al Hob Khalasan” (When Love Became Salvation), from Sunday to Thursday at 6 p.m. Saudi time, according to See Promo, a social media platform that shares MBC Bollywood programming updates. The channel, launched in 2013, broadcasts South Asian entertainment dubbed or subtitled in Arabic.

FROM STREAMING TO WATCH PARTIES

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, “Dar-e-Nijaat” stars Munawar, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Nameer Nawaz Khan in a story of a family tested by betrayal, secrets and competing loyalties. Three’s Entertainment, with which Munawar is associated, produced the series.

In Pakistan, the drama became a draw for ARY’s streaming service after the broadcaster moved new episodes off YouTube for Pakistani viewers partway through its run. ARY reported 55 million views for the series in the first 12 days of ARY Plus, where it ranked first, according to Pakistani business publication Profit. A Karachi café has advertised a screening and karaoke night for Nov. 28.

At a New Delhi café last weekend, about 45 people came to watch an episode after the organizer had expected 10 to 15, Indian media reported. Fans have also held watch parties in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In Bangladesh, cafés in Dhaka have hosted screenings, some with food stalls and cardboard cutouts of the characters.

Munawar plays two roles in the series. One is the compassionate Abu Bakar. The other is his father, Aman Gujjar, a manipulative English tutor. The contrast has drawn praise for Munawar’s performances and given fans material for memes.

“Everybody has been so kind and they’ve praised me for my craft in terms of being able to portray a character that is loved and then a character that is hated within the same narrative,” Munawar said.

“But the memes have been brutal,” he added. “Nowadays with social media, I mean, feedback is instant.”

Munawar recalled that his earlier romantic drama “Pehli Si Muhabbat” (First Love), co-starring Maya Ali, had also been dubbed and, to his recollection, aired on MBC. He said hearing from viewers made the long hours of television production worthwhile.

“All of those long hours that you put in and sleepless nights, it’s only for a nod,” he said.

“And when a lot of people get to see it and then you get that kind of feedback, it just makes everything worthwhile.”