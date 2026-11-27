The ship, flagged under Palau, attempted to run a US blockade.

An Iranian adviser claims they will break the embargo.

DUBAI: The US military said on Friday it disabled a commercial ship on Thursday after it attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to the Iranian supreme leader said Iran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut while vowing ‌to break ‌the embargo. The US Central ‌Command said in a statement that military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman after it departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, and ‌the ship’s propulsion ‌was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed. Meanwhile, ‌Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to ‌Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said: “Neither will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, nor will we allow the blockade to remain ‌in place,” Iranian state media reported. Mokhber did not give details of Iran’s plans for breaking the embargo. The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July, and earlier this month announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.