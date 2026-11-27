Lebanon is considering international, Arab or European forces to succeed UNIFIL, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

BEIRUT: Lebanon has proposed allowing UN peacekeepers to continue carrying out their duties in the country’s south during their planned withdrawal next year, giving Beirut more time to secure an agreement on an international force to replace them, President Joseph Aoun said on Friday. Speaking during a meeting with Jens Plotner, Germany’s minister of state at the Federal Ministry of Defense, at Baabda Palace in Beirut, Aoun said that any replacement force should operate under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which could be amended if necessary. The proposal comes as the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, prepares to end its mandate on Dec. 31, raising concerns over security in the south amid Israel’s continued military presence and stalled efforts to implement a withdrawal agreement. Lebanon is considering international, Arab or European forces to succeed UNIFIL, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency. During his meeting with Plotner, Aoun said that residents of southern Lebanon wanted international forces to remain in the area, stressing their attachment to the Lebanese state and the need to provide sufficient support for them to remain in their communities. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed the proposal in an exclusive interview with the Associated Press on Friday, saying France was preparing a Security Council resolution that would allow UNIFIL to continue some of its operations during the withdrawal period. These could include clearing mines, escorting humanitarian convoys and monitoring violations in southern Lebanon, while negotiations continue over arrangements to replace the peacekeeping mission. Salam said that US officials had indicated that Washington was open to considering the proposal, although France has yet to publicly comment on it. “This would not resolve the problem of so-called post-UNIFIL, but it will give us some extra time to agree on a new architecture in southern Lebanon,” Salam told AP. He stressed that any future international force operating in southern Lebanon would require Security Council authorization. Plotner said that rebuilding southern Lebanon would depend on establishing lasting stability, describing Aoun as a unifying figure and an important partner in efforts to achieve peace. He also reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese armed forces, particularly its navy, through the new EU Support Mission in Lebanon. The Security Council voted unanimously in August 2025 to extend UNIFIL’s mandate for a final time until Dec. 31, 2026, with a gradual withdrawal scheduled to begin in January 2027 and be completed within a year. The mission, established in 1978, has played a central role in monitoring hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli border and supporting the Lebanese army’s deployment in the south. Its mandate was expanded under Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and called for the area between the Blue Line and the Litani River to be free of armed personnel and weapons other than those of the Lebanese state and UNIFIL. Aoun said that the Lebanese army needed continued international support to extend state authority across the south, as stipulated under the framework agreement reached with Israel in June. The US-brokered agreement calls for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army, alongside efforts to bring weapons under state control. However, implementation has stalled, with Israeli forces remaining in parts of southern Lebanon and Hezbollah resisting demands to surrender its weapons. Salam told AP that formal negotiations with Israel had been suspended amid uncertainty over the formation of a new Israeli government following elections in October, but insisted that the talks had not collapsed.