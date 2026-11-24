Specialized teams conducted rescue and medical operations

The accident site was secured by relevant authorities

The UAE Ministry of Interior reported today, Tuesday, that 11 people died in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The ministry added in a statement published on the X platform that “upon receiving the report, specialized teams moved to the accident site and began, in cooperation with ambulance and civil defense teams and relevant authorities, rescue and medical operations, in addition to securing the site and organizing traffic.” The ministry did not specify the identities of the deceased or mention whether there were any other injuries. It added that authorities are investigating to determine the causes of the accident, and the results of the investigations will be announced upon completion.