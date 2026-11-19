DAMASCUS: Two Syrian Internal Security Forces personnel were killed and four others wounded on Wednesday when two security patrols came under fire during an official mission in Jaramana, Damascus Countryside, SANA reported.

A security source told SANA that the incident began after a citizen filed a complaint against his son at a police station. Officers were dispatched to arrest the son at the request of the Public Prosecution, but the suspect opened fire, wounding two personnel.

The patrol called for reinforcements, but the supporting security personnel also came under fire from the gunman, leaving two officers dead and two others wounded, the source said.

The shooting ended with the gunman being killed, according to the source.

The incident comes amid continuing security challenges facing Syria's new authorities following the ouster of Bashar Assad in December 2024, as the government works to restore order, consolidate control over security institutions and prevent attacks that threaten civilians and state personnel.

Syria has faced persistent threats ranging from armed violence and bombings to sectarian tensions and attacks targeting security forces and public spaces, complicating efforts to stabilize the country after years of civil war and fragmented control.

Jaramana, a town southeast of Damascus with a diverse population, has also experienced security incidents in recent months.

In August, a bombing targeting a passenger bus in the town injured 14 civilians, prompting security and investigative operations by the Interior Ministry. Specialized units cordoned off the site, collected evidence and launched investigations to identify those responsible, the ministry said at the time.

Health authorities later confirmed that the bombing had caused no fatalities, correcting initial confusion over human remains found in the aftermath. Seven injured people were transferred to Damascus Hospital, three of whom were in critical condition and required surgery.

The August attack came as community leaders in Jaramana publicly reaffirmed their commitment to the Syrian state and national unity, amid official warnings against attempts to stir divisions or undermine civil peace.

The latest shooting underscores the continuing risks confronting security personnel as Syria's authorities seek to establish stability and strengthen public confidence in state institutions.