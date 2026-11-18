ISLAMABAD: Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn is set to arrive in Pakistan today on a two-day visit to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Islamabad and the 11-member bloc, the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

This is the first high-level visit to Pakistan from the ASEAN Secretariat in over two decades and comes at a time when Islamabad is seeking deeper engagement with regional countries as part of efforts to expand economic partnerships and enhance its role in regional trade and connectivity initiatives.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and East Timor. The organization It aims to promote economic growth, social progress, cultural development, and peace and security in Southeast Asia.

Hourn is visiting Pakistan from Nov. 18 till Nov. 20 on the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“The two sides will review the full range of Pakistan–ASEAN relations, explore avenues for enhanced cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

Pakistan is an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 1993 and a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum since 2004.

During the visit, the ASEAN secretary-general will call on Pakistan’s leadership, according to the foreign ministry. The talks are expected to focus on trade, connectivity, investment and regional collaboration.

“The visit underscores the shared commitment of Pakistan and ASEAN to deepening and diversifying their cooperation,” the foreign ministry added.