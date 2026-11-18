DUBAI: A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in its engine room while sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz near Oman’s Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday, in the latest attack on commercial shipping in one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

The incident occurred about six nautical miles north of Khasab, a coastal town on Oman’s Musandam Peninsula overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, according to a delayed report received by the British maritime security agency.

UKMTO said the crew were safe and accounted for following the strike. However, the extent of the vessel’s damage and any potential environmental impact were not immediately known.

The latest incident follows a series of attacks on merchant vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime security officials have warned of growing risks to commercial shipping amid heightened regional tensions.

On Wednesday, UAE state energy giant ADNOC said one crew member remained missing after a company vessel was struck in the strategic waterway. The company said all other crew members had been evacuated safely, while 11 people sustained injuries and were receiving medical treatment where necessary.

UKMTO reported that attack had occurred about 13 nautical miles north of Khasab and involved an “unknown projectile.” A fire broke out aboard the vessel but was later extinguished. Search and rescue operations for the missing crew member were continuing.

Earlier this week, the Panama-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker Tara Gas was struck while sailing near the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime security sources said the vessel caught fire after being hit by a projectile, prompting its crew to abandon ship.

Oman’s Maritime Security Center said it evacuated 24 crew members from the tanker off the Musandam Peninsula. India’s foreign ministry later confirmed that 24 Indian nationals were among the crew and said two sailors had been hospitalized in Khasab.

Before the regional conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel connecting the Gulf to global markets.

Since then, shipping through the waterway has come under mounting pressure. Maritime agencies have reported near-daily incidents involving commercial vessels, while shipowners and energy traders closely monitor developments for signs of disruption to global energy flows.

The latest strike is likely to add to concerns over the safety of civilian seafarers and the security of one of the world's most important energy transit corridors.

• With Reuters