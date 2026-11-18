Gali Baharav-Miara tells caretaker Netanyahu government it cannot make decisions about settlement expansions because that is the responsibility of the next government

Bids submitted under the tender process for construction of more than 3,401 housing units in E1 were due to be unsealed on Thursday

LONDON: Israel’s attorney general has paused the process for issuing contracts for construction of the controversial E1 settlement, which critics say would split the West Bank and damage the chances of establishing a Palestinian state. Gali Baharav-Miara told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s caretaker government it cannot make any decisions on settlement expansion because that will be the responsibility of the new government when it takes power. Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar party, is attempting to assemble a ruling coalition following the general election three weeks ago. Bids submitted under the tendering process for the construction of more than 3,401 housing units in the E1 settlement were due to be unsealed on Thursday and the contracts awarded accordingly. Baharav-Miara’s order instructed the Israel Land Authority and the Ministry of Housing to delay this process until the new government was in place. The Change bloc, a coalition of parties led by Eisenkot, has opposed the E1 plans because of concerns about international criticism. The project had been in limbo since the 1990s but Netanyahu’s government revived it in August last year and issued a call for tenders in December. Israeli authorities demolished several Palestinian Bedouin homes this month in preparation for construction work on the project, the site of which is located between Jerusalem and the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement. Israeli diplomats said the attorney general’s decision on Wednesday was not a response to the latest package of sanctions imposed by the UK on eight construction firms involved in settlement expansions, the Guardian newspaper reported. The British foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, said on Tuesday that the pursuit of a two-state solution was the guiding principle for the UK government in its policies on the long-running conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis. “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution,” he said as he announced the sanctions. Peace Now, an Israeli group that opposes the occupation of Palestinian territory and advocates for a negotiated two-state solution, welcomed the attorney general’s decision and said: “A government that lost the elections is not permitted to exploit its final days in power to advance destructive moves that will endanger Israel’s future and its international standing. “Construction in E1 is liable to eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution and drag Israel into a severe diplomatic crisis and international sanctions. The AG’s decision is an important step but the struggle is not over yet.”