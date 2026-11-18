ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistani Taliban militants were killed in a gunfight with police in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, police said on Wednesday.

KP, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a surge in militancy in recent years, with the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups frequently targeting police and security forces’ convoys and check-posts.

On Wednesday, militants attacked police personnel on Begu Khel Road in KP’s Lakki Marwat district, prompting authorities to send in reinforcements.

“A force comprising police, the Quick Response Force (QRF), and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrived at the scene… an encounter took place in the reed forests adjacent to Mela Shahab Khel,” a Lakki Marwat police spokesperson said in a statement.

“An exchange of fire ensued for approximately two hours, resulting in the elimination of four terrorists.”

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the TTP and other groups of using Afghan territory to plan and launch cross-border attacks. Kabul denies the allegation.

The surge in militant attacks has prompted Pakistan to conduct airstrikes on what Islamabad says were militant targets inside Afghanistan in recent months. Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders, however, contest the claims.

Last month, Pakistan’s federal government also sidelined the opposition-led government in KP and placed the region under an emergency rule, owing to the spike in militant attacks.