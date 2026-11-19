Several others injured on Thursday evening in Israeli attacks targeting multiple areas across the Gaza Strip

GAZA: Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Thursday evening in Israeli attacks targeting multiple areas across the Gaza Strip. According to eyewitnesses, an Israeli drone opened fire on a group of Palestinians on Salah Al-Din Street, near Kuwait Roundabout southeast of Gaza City, killing one person instantly. A second Palestinian was killed when Israeli artillery shelled the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City with several rounds. His body was taken to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Two Palestinians, including a child, were injured by Israeli gunfire at the Siham School, adjacent to Nasser Medical Complex west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Another Palestinian was injured when an Israeli drone struck the Bahloul station, which shelters displaced people in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City. Displaced Palestinians’ tents and shelters across several parts of the Gaza Strip were also coming under fire from military cranes and vehicles stationed south of Gaza City, as well as Israeli drones. Weary Palestinians returned to check their belongings and assess the damage in central Gaza on Thursday, after the Israeli military said it had completed a ground operation it began the day before. The military had launched the incursion involving tanks despite a ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, saying it aimed to “dismantle a terror tunnel” that posed a threat to troops. It targeted areas in a Hamas-controlled zone of central Gaza, beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” which separates areas under Israeli military and Hamas control following the ceasefire. “The operation is completed,” the military said on Thursday. AFP footage from northeast of Nuseirat camp showed deep track marks in the ground and earthen barriers erected across the Salah Al-Din Road — the war-shattered territory’s main thoroughfare.