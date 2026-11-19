Somalia orders the diplomat to leave the country and recalls its own ambassador back from Abu Dhabi

Foreign ministry in Abu Dhabi condemns the decision as "escalatory and hostile”

DUBAI: The UAE condemned Somalia’s decision to expel its ambassador on Thursday as “escalatory and hostile.” Somalia ordered the diplomat to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled its own ambassador back from Abu Dhabi. Somali Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said the decision was in response to UAE actions targeting Somalia’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity, internal security and independence.” The UAE denounced the order as reflecting “irresponsible positions” that undermined relations and weakened cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said. “Decisions affecting relations between countries should be guided by shared interests and should remain free of political considerations and internal conflicts,” the statement added. “The ministry expressed regret over the Somali government’s attempts to bring its internal power struggles into bilateral relations in a manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples.” The UAE closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrew diplomatic staff in January during an earlier period of tension. At the time Abu Dhabi accused Somalia of “hostile policies” including its decision to cancel bilateral agreements.