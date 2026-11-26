Kuwaiti defense ministry initially said four people were injured in the attack on a "vital facility"

KUWAIT CITY: Two Italians were killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait on Thursday, an Italian news agency reported.Kuwait’s defense ministry initially said at least four people, including two Italians, were injured after Iranian drones targeting a "vital facility" were intercepted. The other two injured were a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani, the ministry said. The two Italians worked for Rheinmetall company, sources told Italy's ANSA news agency.Kuwait’s defense ministry said: “The Iranian aggression targeted a vital facility, causing falling shrapnel that injured four people,” a statement by the defense ministry said, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment while the incident caused unspecified “material damage.”