Kuwaiti defense ministry initially says the two died after being injured by falling shrapnel

Another two people were injured during the attack on a "vital facility"

KUWAIT CITY: Two Italian workers were killed in an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait on Thursday.Kuwait’s defense ministry said the two workers died from their injuries after they were hit by falling shrapnel from intercepted drones. A Kuwaiti and a Pakistani worker were also injured in the attack on a "vital facility," the ministry said. The two Italians worked for German defense group Rheinmetall, Italy's foreign ministry said. "An explosion caused by a drone attack... occurred at a site where two Italian technicians from the company Rheinmetall Italia were working," it said, adding that both workers were killed. An initial statement from Kuwait’s defense ministry said the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment while the incident caused unspecified “material damage.”Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry strongly condemned the attack and said Iran's aggression undermined international efforts to restore stability to the region. *With AFP