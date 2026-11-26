Scandal involves a multimillion-dollar investment fund

Hundreds of suspects implicated, including senior officials

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s finance minister has authorized an investigation into the former banking regulator Sahap Kavcioglu over a multimillion-dollar investment fund scandal that has rocked the country, state media reported Thursday The scandal, which erupted in September, has implicated hundreds of suspects, including several senior officials. Among them are two former deputy chairs of the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), a deputy finance minister, two former heads of the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and the general manager of the Turkish stock exchange. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek has said the fund crisis is driven by an “extensive criminal network” involving market manipulation, bribery and senior financial bureaucrats. It has caused heavy losses for nearly half a million investors and increased pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP party. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek authorized the inquiry into Kavcioglu, who stepped down this month as head of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), after a preliminary review by the ministry’s inspection board, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. Prosecutors had already placed an overseas travel ban on Kavcioglu, who is facing allegations of bribery and abuse of office as part of the investigation — which under Turkish law required ministry approval. He said he resigned to avoid causing further harm to the institution. The investigation centers on allegations that investment funds were used to artificially inflate the prices of certain shares, allowing investors with advance knowledge of the scheme to reap substantial profits. The fallout has reached senior figures in the AKP. On Tuesday, AKP deputy chair Hayati Yazici, a former deputy prime minister and trade minister, resigned after allegations surfaced linking his son to the fund scandal. He was the second senior AKP figure to step down after Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who was placed under house arrest Tuesday after 19 days in detention. Both previously held cabinet positions. Prosecutors have frozen the assets of 108 people who each earned over $2 million in profits in the scheme, according to a legal document cited by an opposition MP.