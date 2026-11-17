HAMBURG: Tunisian state agency Office National de l’Huile (ONH) purchased an estimated 6,000 tonnes of crude degummed soyoil in a tender which closed on Monday, European traders said on Tuesday.

It was said ⁠to have been bought ⁠from Tunisian producer Carthage Grains at an estimated $1,313 a tonne cost and freight included (c&f).

Either crude ⁠degummed soyoil or crude degummed rapeseed oil was sought in the tender sourced from optional origins.

Delivery was sought between Jan.4 and Jan. 18, 2027.

The office told ⁠traders ⁠it only intended to buy rapeseed if offered more cheaply than soyoil.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.