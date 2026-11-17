- The tender sought either crude degummed soyoil or crude degummed rapeseed oil
- Delivery of the purchased oil is expected between Jan. 4-18
HAMBURG: Tunisian state agency Office National de l’Huile (ONH) purchased an estimated 6,000 tonnes of crude degummed soyoil in a tender which closed on Monday, European traders said on Tuesday.
It was said to have been bought from Tunisian producer Carthage Grains at an estimated $1,313 a tonne cost and freight included (c&f).
Either crude degummed soyoil or crude degummed rapeseed oil was sought in the tender sourced from optional origins.
Delivery was sought between Jan.4 and Jan. 18, 2027.
The office told traders it only intended to buy rapeseed if offered more cheaply than soyoil.
Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.