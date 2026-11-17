Discussions occurred during Syria Partnership Coordination Forum aimed at addressing Syria’s post-civil war recovery

Syria seeks stronger partnership with EU to revive economy, attract investment following turmoil of Bashar Assad’s regime

LONDON: Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, the foreign minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, has discussed cooperation on economic recovery, reconstruction, and development projects with Dubravka Suica, the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean. The meeting, on Tuesday in Damascus, took place on the sidelines of the Syria Partnership Coordination Forum, which brought together Syrian officials and international partners to discuss Syria’s recovery from the civil war. Al-Shaibani and Suica discussed opportunities for cooperation between Syria and the World Bank, focusing on projects that support economic recovery and reconstruction, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said on Monday the bloc was considering signing a nearly 20-year cooperation deal with Syria. Earlier this year, Brussels announced a two-year funding package of €620 million ($680 million) for war-torn Syria. “Syria needs investment and a successful transition,” Kallas said. “The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue, and closer cooperation as soon as possible.” Syria is seeking a deeper partnership with the EU as its authorities work to strengthen the economy and encourage investment after the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime, the second anniversary of which is being marked next month. The EU partially suspended its cooperation agreement with Syria following the brutal crackdown on protests by the Assad regime. In 2023, the EU imported goods worth €103 million from Syria, while exports reached €265 million, according to European Commission data.