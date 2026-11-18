Mossad chief met CIA’s Ratcliffe and Trump envoy Witkoff

Israel’s Netanyahu sees limited window for military action

JERUSALEM: The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Roman Gofman, advocated for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran during meetings with US officials last week, according to two people briefed on the ​visit. Gofman met with Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in Washington, the people said, adding that the Mossad chief briefed the officials on Israeli intelligence on Iran. Gofman also traveled to Miami to meet President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has been co-leading US diplomacy on Iran and Ukraine, Israeli media reported. The visit took place after Trump said on Nov. 9 that he would hold off on strikes on Iran following a meeting with the prime minister of Qatar, which has been mediating indirect US-Iran talks aimed at avoiding a return to full-scale war. A third person, involved in diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran, said that Gulf leaders have spoken to Trump asking him not to ‌attack Iran, fearing ‌Tehran would follow through on its threats to attack Gulf Arab states in ​retaliation. All ‌of ⁠the people ​spoke ⁠on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A resumption of US-Israeli strikes on Iran would likely trigger a major escalation of the war, which began on Feb. 28 with a joint attack by the two allies that killed Iran’s top leader and prompted Iranian strikes on US-allied Gulf Arab states. Gofman’s meetings on Iran with US officials come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces the risk of losing power following an inconclusive election last month. Netanyahu, now serving as caretaker prime minister, has been accused by political rivals of seeking to escalate the conflict to improve his weakened political standing. He denies this. Netanyahu’s office, ⁠which handles media inquiries for the Mossad, did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment. A White House official said Trump believed Washington’s economic pressure campaign ‌was so “devastating” to Iran that there was no need for “major combat operations.” The ​president, however, has all options at his disposal to ensure ‌that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, the official said. The official did not provide comment on any ‌meeting between Gofman and Ratcliffe. The CIA also declined comment. In his meetings, Gofman briefed US officials on Israeli intelligence on Iran, the two people said. One said the intelligence related to Iran’s nuclear program, a central focus of ongoing US-Iran diplomacy. Around the same time Gofman was in the US, former Israeli minister Ron Dermer, a close Netanyahu confidant, ‌was also in the US advocating for a joint attack in meetings with Trump administration officials, the two people said. Netanyahu believes the opportunity to launch an attack ⁠is narrowing, they said. One source ⁠said Israel was concerned the United States could begin drawing down its substantial military deployment in the region before the end of the year. The two people said Gofman and Dermer’s outreach to US officials was part of efforts by Netanyahu to convince Trump to launch a new attack on Iran. A fragile ceasefire has formally held since April, though Iran and the US have repeatedly exchanged fire, including this week with the US bombing an Iranian island and Iran launching attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalating the war with new strikes on Iran and winding down hostilities, and US officials say he does not appear to have made up his mind about how to resolve the conflict that has become politically unpopular. Israel’s military assesses that Iran does not pose an imminent threat to Israel, meaning that immediate military action is not necessary, the two people said. The military did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment. Two European officials said that although ​Iran’s economy was under pressure, there was no indication that the government was close to collapse. They also questioned what the US and Israel could achieve from a renewed military offensive.