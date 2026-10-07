A tanker off the north coast of Qatar reported being struck by multiple projectiles

An unspecified number of casualties was reported by the UKMTO maritime agency

DUBAI: A tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar reported being struck “by multiple projectiles,” causing an unspecified number of casualties, the UKMTO maritime agency said on Wednesday. The incident took place 51 nautical miles (94 kilometers) off the coast of the tiny Gulf state, the British agency said, adding that authorities were investigating. It did not specify the origin of the ship.