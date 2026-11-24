Report by Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor documents total of 6,929 injuries and fatalities worldwide, 1,602 of them in Syria

Annual global figure is highest since 2020; 84% of victims are civilians; figure for Syria up by more than 50% compared with previous year

LONDON: A newly published report revealed that the victims of landmines and explosive remnants of war in the Syrian Arab Republic accounted for 23.1 percent of all such global casualties in 2025. The report, published on Tuesday by the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, a research initiative of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, found that 6,929 people worldwide were killed or injured by such weapons in 2025, 1,602 of whom were residents of Syria. The annual global figure was the highest since 2020, and 84 percent the victims were civilians in war-torn countries such as Myanmar. The figure for landmine and unexploded ordnance casualties in Syria represented an increase of more than 50 percent compared with the previous year. The engineering department of the Syrian Ministry of Defense said this month it had neutralized more than 315,000 mines and other unexploded ordnance nationwide. Landmines and other explosive remnants of the country’s civil war, which began in 2011 and ended in December 2024 with the fall of the Assad regime, continue to affect residential neighborhoods, agricultural land, roads and public facilities, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported. Landmines pose a challenge for the new administration in Damascus in its efforts to ensure the safety of thousands of displaced Syrians as they return home after the end of the war. The report highlighted a number of other repercussions, including restrictions on use of agricultural land, and blocked access to fresh water, schools and hospitals.