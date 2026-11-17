Doha to meet Iranian officials to discuss current proposals as part of its mediation

Iranian and Omani foreign ministers discuss containing tensions and protecting shipping in Hormuz

Qatar, a key mediator between Iran and the US, called for restraint on Tuesday after an Iranian attack on a US base in Bahrain, warning that the escalation in the Gulf posed an “extremely serious” threat to the chances of reaching a deal to end the Middle East war. “We call on all parties to exercise restraint during this period and to avoid any escalation that could undermine negotiation efforts,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told a press briefing in Doha. Al-Ansari said Qatar would meet Iranian officials on Tuesday to exchange views on current proposals as part of its ongoing mediation. The meeting follows recent contacts aimed at bridging differences and narrowing the gap between the proposals on the table, he said. Separately, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks in Muscat with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on diplomatic options to contain tensions and revive dialogue and negotiations, the Oman News Agency reported. The two ministers discussed ways to expand areas of understanding between the parties involved and prevent the crisis from widening. They also stressed the importance of protecting maritime corridors to keep international shipping and trade flowing, Oman’s foreign ministry said. The talks come amid Iran’s ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main exit route for Gulf energy exports. Iran has carried out regular attacks on ships in the strait since the war began with US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, and insists that vessels use routes it has authorized. The disruption has driven up oil prices, pushing up fuel and other costs around the world.