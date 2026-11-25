Israel Katz accused Iran of developing chemical weapons

CAIRO: Israeli caretaker Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Iran was developing chemical weapons and showing signs of seeking to reactivate its nuclear program. Katz said Tehran had not resumed its nuclear program since Israeli-US strikes on key sites in June 2025, but that “there are signs it is trying to,” he told Israeli reporters at his office in Tel Aviv. He also alleged that Iran was developing chemical weapons but declined to say how far the program had advanced or where it was taking place. He vowed to stop Tehran from obtaining them. The Times of Israel also cited a report on Wednesday saying that Israel has known for more than a decade about Iran’s development of chemical weapons. The report it mentioned by Kan public broadcaster, citing sources familiar with the matter, claims that materials related to Iran’s alleged chemical weapons program were found among Iranian nuclear archives seized by Israel in 2018. However, the archives were not taken along with files more directly related to the country’s nuclear program.