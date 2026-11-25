RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen carried out strikes at Hodeidah’s port early on Wednesday, as top diplomats condemned the Houthis for targeting a civilian building in Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, said that operational capabilities at the port on Yemen’s west coast were targeted.

He said a number of other targets in Saada and Amran governorates were also destroyed.

The coalition earlier told civilians in Hodeidah to avoid the city’s port, with Al-Maliki posting a notice to social media containing a map showing the evacuation zone.

On Tuesday, eleven people were hurt after a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was targeted by a Houthi drone.

Two Saudis, two Indians, three Nepalese, and four Egyptians were injured in the attack.

Al-Maliki said “the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist Houthi militia will be met with a firm response.”

The coalition also said on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed several drones over the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate calls with his Bahraini, Egyptian and US counterparts.

The diplomats condemned attacks by the Iran-backed group on civilian and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Last week, one of the towers at King Abdullah Financial District was targeted.

The attack resulted in material damage to several floors of the tower and neighboring buildings. There were no injuries in that attack.

The coalition is supporting the internationally recognized government against the Houthi rebels who seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014.