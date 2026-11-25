JORDAN: Jordan’s State Security Court handed down the death sentence to the man accused of murdering a member of the Public Security personnel in Amman on Wednesday. The defendant was convicted of killing Public Security officer Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salaytah and injuring Captain Firas Fayez Abdullah Al-Ananzeh on Nov. 5, 2026. The tribunal found the defendant guilty of carrying out terrorist acts using a weapon that resulted in death, in violation of Article 7(b)(1) read with Article 2 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006 as amended, as well as committing terrorist acts using a weapon under Article 7(b)(3) read with Article 2 of the same law. The defendant has the right to appeal the verdict and is automatically referred to the Court of Cassation by operation of law.
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