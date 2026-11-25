DUBAI: Israel has not prosecuted any member of its military over the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields, reported Israeli media Haaretz on Tuesday. Despite opening at least 16 investigations into suspected cases since October 2023, no arrest or prosecution has been carried out. Haaretz reported 10 of the investigations involved incidents on the Gaza Strip, with the rest related to reports in the West Bank. The Israeli army described the practice as the “exploitation of the civilian population in military operations,” while soldiers in the field refer to it as the “mosquito procedure,” according to the Haaretz, which first exposed the practice in early 2024. The newspaper reported that in Gaza the practice initially began in a limited number of units, particularly regular infantry, before becoming more widespread. Haaretz also cited a soldier who said his unit used a person to inspect a building during an operation across the Litani River in southern Lebanon. A military source told the Haaretz that military police are investigating whether the practice has become routine in some units.