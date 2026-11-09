The footage captures a group of Israeli tourists on a boat with one of them shoving the male guide into the water

The incident has triggered backlash online

A video showing an Israeli tourist pushing a Sri Lankan tour guide off a boat into the sea and laughing while he was filmed has gone viral, prompting widespread condemnation on social media. The footage captures a group of Israeli tourists on a boat in Sri Lanka, with one of them suddenly shoving the male guide into the water as he was drinking from a bottle. The incident has triggered backlash online, with social media users questioning the tourists’ treatment of the local worker and criticizing their behavior. The tourists reportedly dismissed the incident as a joke, saying: “It was a joke, the worker is fine, it wasn’t meant to be mean.” They also voiced concern over the negative reactions and criticism directed at them after the video circulated. Their explanation has done little to stop the debate, with the footage continuing to attract attention online.