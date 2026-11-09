President Donald ‌Trump will meet with Qatar's prime minister at the White House on Monday, according to ​the White House schedule, as the conflict with Iran drags on and diplomatic efforts to end it face significant obstacles.



Trump is due to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as ‌Qatar's foreign ‌minister, in a closed-door ​meeting. ‌Vice ⁠President ​JD Vance ⁠is also scheduled to meet with the Qatari leader, according to a US official.



Qatar has played a central role as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, conveying proposals and ⁠seeking to bridge differences over ‌Iran's nuclear program ‌and the terms for ​ending the conflict.



Secretary ‌of State Marco Rubio said on ‌Sunday that negotiations with Iran had made little progress and that he did not see an imminent breakthrough. Speaking before ‌departing Florida for a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, Rubio ⁠said Trump ⁠preferred a diplomatic solution but described Iran's demands as "unacceptable" and, in some cases, "outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic."



Trump said Sunday that he was highly unlikely to order new strikes against Iran if negotiations made progress and produced a strong agreement, but warned that the United ​States had identified additional ​infrastructure targets, including bridges, should military action resume.