CAIRO: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein on Monday extended condolences to the family of security officer Cpl. Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salayta, who was killed in a stabbing attack in Amman last Thursday. Al-Salayta was on duty on Medina Munawara Street when he was stabbed by an assailant, who was arrested after a police patrol intervened. Another officer was injured in the confrontation and remains in stable condition, according to Jordanian authorities. Preliminary investigations indicated that the attacker had planned to target public security personnel, in what authorities described as a terrorist attack.