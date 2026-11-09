ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government is expected to sign agreements for the provision of various facilities to pilgrims at the sixth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition at the Jeddah Superdome, state media reported on Monday.

The four-day event was inaugurated by Makkah’s Deputy Emir Prince Saud bin Mishaal on Sunday. The Hajj Conference and Exhibition is being held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. With the theme “From Makkah to the World,” this year’s conference is organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, is representing the country at the event.

“The Pakistani delegation will sign agreements for the provision of various facilities to pilgrims,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

It said the exhibition at Jeddah is placing special emphasis on improving services, adopting modern technology and providing comprehensive training to Hajj pilgrims.

“A large number of representatives from private Hajj companies in Pakistan are also attending the exhibition,” Radio Pakistan said.

The conference is expected to feature more than 520 local and international organizations to discuss improvements to pilgrimage services and preparations for the next Hajj season.

The religious affairs ministry said earlier this week that Yousaf will also attend a meeting of heads of Hajj affairs offices, with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, to discuss arrangements for the 1448 AH Hajj season and strengthen coordination with Saudi authorities.

The conference and exhibition programs will include specialized forums, panel discussions, roundtables, workshops, and business meetings, as well as platforms for launching initiatives, announcing agreements, and showcasing solutions and innovations.

Pakistan has been allocated 179,210 pilgrim slots for Hajj 2027, with 107,526 reserved for the government scheme and 71,684 for private operators. All places under the government scheme were booked in August through an online reservation system, according to Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry.