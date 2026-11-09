ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to host a meeting of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement’s (MJDA) Strategic Political and Defense Committee later this month, an official with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday, as Islamabad continues with its diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions triggered by the US-Iran conflict.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the MJDA in the holy city of Makkah on Aug. 7, 2026, which committed the three countries to treat an armed attack on one member as an attack on all. The pact’s Strategic Political and Defense Committee is a key decision-making forum of the alliance. It comprises foreign ministers, defense ministers, and senior military officials from Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting is expected to take place as regional tensions remain high between the United States (US) and Iran, and amid a series of Houthi strikes on Saudi airports, energy facilities and other infrastructure that have caused significant disruption to civilian aviation in the Kingdom.

“Pakistan is likely to host a meeting of the Makkah Defense Alliance’s Strategic Political and Defense Committee later this month, attended by foreign and defense ministers and military chiefs from Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia,” a senior government source told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

Military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia dates back to decades. Riyadh, on the other hand, has repeatedly stepped in to support Islamabad financially during periods of economic stress.

Both countries also signed a separate bilateral defense agreement in September last year. Islamabad deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and ​an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under the pact, ramping up military cooperation with Riyadh, Reuters reported in May.

Pakistan has assured Saudi Arabia of safeguarding its territorial integrity and sovereignty amid frequent Houthi attacks. It has called for the Yemen-based group to return to the negotiating table and halt attacks against Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure immediately.

The MJDA committee also met in Riyadh last month to address the security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.

All three countries have said the defense pact is open for other countries to join as well, clarifying that it is defensive in nature and not targeted against any particular state.