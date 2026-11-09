Erdogan communicated Turkiye’s concerns about attacks on Iran to Trump

Emphasized resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy

ANKARA: Turkiye does not want to see a new wave of attacks against Iran, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that ‌he conveyed ‌his concerns ‌to US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call. “We emphasize at every opportunity that it is possible ‌to resolve ‌these issues ‌through dialogue and ‌diplomacy. Unfortunately, we see a negative shift once again. ‌We are doing our utmost to prevent this,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Azerbaijan, according to a transcript shared by his office on Monday.