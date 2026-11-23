Israeli fire kills three, including a UN worker, in separate strikes in Gaza, medics say

More than 1,600 Palestinians, 5 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since 2025 ceasefire

CAIRO: Israeli airstrikes killed at least three people in Gaza on Monday, including a man working for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, the relief agency and local health officials said. The UNRWA worker, whom medics ​named as Adel Al-Helo, was working near a well in the Jabalia refugee camp in the ​enclave's north, the agency and medics said. Three others were wounded in the strike, they ⁠said. "The initial reports indicate that the strike hit a target on the street near the water well, ​which was manned by UNRWA staff and a guard. The staff were engaged in their regular duties associated with ​water well operations," an UNRWA spokesperson told Reuters. The Israeli military said it was checking the report in response to Reuters' request for comment. Helo's body was wrapped in a white shroud, his blue vest bearing UNRWA's logo stained with blood, as friends and ​relatives bade farewell outside the hospital's morgue. "(He) has been killed by an Israeli strike in Jabalia camp by ​the Israeli army, they don't make any difference (between) the civilian people and other people, even the people of the United ‌Nations," said ⁠Helo's brother Nizar, kneeling beside the body, speaking in English. "He went to run the water well to supply the residents of Jabalia camp with water. He's worked at the agency for 35 years," he told Reuters. Later on Monday, another Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City, killing two people and wounding others, medics ​said. The Israeli military did ​not immediately comment. An October ⁠2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but has not stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament. At least 1,600 Palestinians and five ​Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies. Israeli ​troops now ⁠control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast. Israel's more than two-year-long assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a ⁠hunger ​crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments of genocide ​from scholars and a United Nations inquiry. Israel says its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than ​250 hostages in an October 2023 attack on Israel.