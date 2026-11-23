Israeli prosecutors charged Abdallah Jamjum, a 22-year-old pharmacy student from East Jerusalem, with plotting a suicide attack targeting Jewish visitors at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

JERUSALEM: Israeli prosecutors formally charged a Palestinian man with planning a suicide attack to blow up Jewish visitors to a holy site in Jerusalem, the justice ministry said Monday. The State Attorney’s Office said Abdallah Jamjum, 22, a pharmacy student from Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, planned to carry out a suicide attack in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, with the aim of killing Jewish visitors and deterring future visits. The compound, the most sacred site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam, has long been a focus of tensions in Jerusalem’s Old City. Under long-standing arrangements, Jews may visit the Al-Aqsa compound — which they revere as the site of the first and second Jewish temples — but they are not permitted to pray there. In recent years, a growing number of Jewish ultranationalists have challenged the prayer ban, entering under the protection of Israeli authorities to pray there. According to the indictment, Jamjum “underwent a process of ideological radicalization and took part in jihad lessons at a mosque” in his neighborhood “in which messages encouraging suicide attacks and the killing of Jews were conveyed.” Prosecutors say he downloaded “manuals for the manufacture of explosive devices and poison, and even trained in martial arts” in preparation for a possible escape and to confront anyone attempting to stop him. The indictment also accuses Jamjum of assisting another individual who sought to manufacture an explosive device for a separate suicide attack, and of accompanying that person to purchase chemical materials in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. The case was investigated by Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, together with the Jerusalem police district. The charges have so far not been tested in court, and no plea from the defendant was immediately available. Jamjum’s lawyer, Khalil Atoun, told AFP that he had “neither denied nor confirmed the charges brought against him” and that a hearing was scheduled for December 29. He added that Jamjum’s family had said he did not belong to any political group. Jamjum worked as an assistant at Clalit Health Services pharmacies in Jerusalem, which said it “immediately initiated legal proceedings to terminate” his contract. Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in a move that has only been recognized by a handful of countries, including the United States.