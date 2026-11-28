Israeli military described the attack as a “deliberate and indiscriminate act of violence against innocent individuals”; ordered an investigation

In a separate incident on Saturday, Israeli settlers seized three Palestinian homes east of Bethlehem

RAMALLAH: Masked settlers assaulted three Arab Israeli electricity workers on Saturday as they attempted to repair power lines damaged in a separate attack near the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Marzouq Abu Naim, deputy head of the Al-Mughayyir village council, said that settlers damaged the cables on Friday night, causing a power outage in the area. When maintenance crews arrived on Saturday morning the settlers attacked them with clubs, damaging their vehicle. No injuries were reported. The Israeli army condemned the incident and said that security forces had not been stationed near the workers despite prior notification of the maintenance activities. It said on X that the maintenance work had been coordinated with only some of the relevant authorities and that no dedicated security escort had been requested because the workers were Israeli. Border Police units had been deployed across the area following a security assessment aimed at preventing violence and attacks but the incident was not detected in real time, the army said. Security forces were dispatched after receiving reports and footage of the assault, but the suspects fled before they arrived, it said. The military described the attack as a “deliberate and indiscriminate act of violence against innocent individuals” and said that such incidents undermined security and stability and damaged Israel’s international standing. The army said that it had launched an investigation, while senior military, police and security officials agreed to coordinate efforts to identify and arrest those responsible. Al-Mughayyir has witnessed repeated settler attacks in recent months, including assaults on Palestinian residents, agricultural land and property. In a separate incident on Saturday, Israeli settlers seized three Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Malha, near Za’atara, east of Bethlehem, WAFA reported. Palestinian security sources told the agency that settlers assaulted three brothers — Murad, Khalifa and Mahmoud Jaddal — before taking over their homes, leaving all three injured. The sources said that Israeli forces provided protection to the settlers and fired tear gas and stun grenades at residents, causing several people to suffer from tear gas inhalation. Israeli forces and settlers remained at the scene, the report said.