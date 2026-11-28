CAIRO: Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate said Saturday it had foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of petroleum products and industrial materials into Diyala province from another governorate. The operation also led to the seizure of industrial materials that violated regulations and were being prepared for illegal transport, the directorate said in a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency. In a separate operation, Iraq’s National Security Service said it had uncovered a punctured oil pipeline in the Al-Iskandariya area of Babil province. A joint force with Babil police arrested 10 people suspected of belonging to an oil-smuggling network, the service said.