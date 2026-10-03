Israeli forces also detained residents during incursions in Daraa this week

UN envoy warns Israeli military operations are threatening stability in Syria’s south

DAMASCUS: Israeli forces shelled areas in southern Syria and carried out a ground incursion into a village in Quneitra province on Saturday, opening fire toward civilian homes and journalists, according to reports by the Syrian state news agency SANA. Several artillery shells landed on the outskirts of Abidin in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa countryside as Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew overhead, SANA reported. No casualties were immediately reported. In neighboring Quneitra province, an Israeli military patrol entered the village of Saida Al-Hanout and opened heavy fire toward residential buildings, according to SANA. The agency said Israeli forces also fired directly at media crews, including a SANA reporting team, apparently in an attempt to prevent journalists from documenting the incursion. Residents reported heightened tension and panic as gunfire continued through the village. No casualties were reported. The incidents followed Israeli ground incursions into southern Quneitra earlier this week. Israeli armored vehicles entered the villages of Bariqa and Al-Hamidiyah on Wednesday, according to SANA. Israeli forces also carried out an overnight incursion into Maariya village in western Daraa on Thursday, detaining two residents, SANA reported. About 12 Israeli military vehicles entered the village through its northern road, raided and searched several homes and detained two people. One was later released, while the whereabouts of the other remained unknown, according to the agency. The latest shelling also followed an Israeli artillery attack on Sept. 22 that targeted the outskirts of Abidin and sent shrapnel toward civilian homes. No casualties were reported. UN warns of growing tensions The Israeli operations came as UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone warned that Israeli military activity in southern Syria was threatening stability and deeply affecting local residents. Speaking to UN News on Thursday, Cordone said Israeli military operations, shelling, abductions and searches were having a serious impact on communities in the south. He called for a diplomatic solution that respects Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as UN Security Council resolutions and international law. Cordone urged the international community to turn its political support for Syria into practical assistance for economic recovery and rebuilding. He also said the United Nations would explore with the Syrian government the possibility of an international recovery and reconstruction conference. About 4 million people have returned to Syria despite difficult economic conditions and damaged infrastructure, Cordone said. SANA, reporting on Cordone’s remarks, said he also welcomed steps toward rebuilding state institutions, including the formation of Syria’s People’s Assembly and efforts to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions. Israel has repeatedly carried out incursions, raids and artillery attacks in southern Syria since the fall of President Bashar Assad in December 2024. Syria says the operations violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which established a demilitarized buffer zone and separation of forces between Israel and Syria following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. Damascus has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory and urged the international community to enforce relevant UN resolutions and international law. Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and later annexed the territory in a move not recognized by the United Nations. Cordone has stressed that Syria’s recovery and political transition must respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also said accountability, truth-seeking, reparations and institutional reform were essential to helping the country overcome the legacy of past abuses and achieve lasting peace.