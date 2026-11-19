Archaeologists uncovered an ancient necropolis in northern Egypt at Tell Kom Abu Billo, revealing rare gold artifacts, jewelry, and terracotta figurines

The discovery enhances understanding of ancient Egyptian beliefs related to life, death, rebirth, and the afterlife, Egyptologist Dr. Hussein Bassir tells Arab News

CAIRO: Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient necropolis in northern Egypt containing a priceless treasure trove of rare gold artifacts, jewelry, gold foil, scarabs and terracotta figurines. The tombs at the burial site at Tell Kom Abu Billo in the Menoufia governorate date from about 2,350 years ago. The discovery was a significant contribution to understanding ancient Egyptian history from the end of the Late Period, the Macedonian period and the Ptolemaic period, which ended with the death of Cleopatra and Egypt’s annexation by Rome, Egyptologist Dr. Hussein Bassir told Arab News. “The coffins and funerary artifacts offer insight into ancient Egyptian beliefs surrounding life, death, rebirth and immortality, as well as the relationship between the deceased, the gods and the afterlife,” he said. Among the finds were tongue-shaped gold pieces, and large numbers of faience ushabti figurines in various shapes and sizes. The mission also discovered terracotta figurines depicting Isis-Aphrodite seated on a lotus flower, as well as small sphinx and Horus figures, amulets, offering tables and two falcon burials — an ancient practice in which falcons were mummified, placed in coffins or shrines, and buried either as sacred votive offerings or alongside human bodies. The necropolis also contained pottery coffins, remnants of wooden coffins, vaulted mud-brick tombs and a tomb lined with limestone. Dr. Hisham El-Leithy, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the discovery was the first of its kind at the site because of the large number of burials and coffins found within an open courtyard.