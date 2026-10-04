JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said early Monday it had killed an assailant at an army outpost in the area it occupies in southern Syria.

“A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a suspect attempting to infiltrate an IDF post in the Security Zone in southern Syria,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

“Following a quick identification, the soldiers fired toward the suspect and eliminated him,” the IDF said, adding that none of its personnel was injured.

After Islamist Ahmad Al-Chareh came to power in Damascus in late 2024, when his rebel coalition overthrew Bashar Assad, Israel launched hundreds of strikes against Syria.

The IDF also carried out incursions into the south of the country and deployed troops in the UN-monitored buffer zone separating Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights.

Israeli officials have repeatedly stated their intention to maintain troops in the security area, where Israel seeks to establish a larger demilitarized zone.