The threats are contingent on Hamas disarming

The crisis continues despite a ceasefire in place

JERUSALEM: The defense minister in Israel’s caretaker government on Thursday made new threats to displace one million Palestinians in Gaza unless Hamas gives up its weapons, which the group has promised to do. The renewed threat by Israel Katz, who is known for his outspoken remarks, comes as the Israeli military steps up its targeted killings in the Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire. “Hamas leaders and everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre are being hunted and pursued,” Katz wrote on X, referring to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. Under the terms of the ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump which came into effect in October 2025, Israeli forces were allowed to stay in 53 percent of Gaza. But Katz on Thursday wrote that “70 percent of Gaza’s territory has been destroyed and is controlled” by the Israeli military. “Hamas’s control over the remaining 30 percent is an illusion,” Katz added. “Either they will disarm voluntarily and Gaza will be demilitarised in accordance with President Trump’s plan, or the IDF will disarm them as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II — including another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward,” he wrote, referring to an offensive launched in August 2025 aimed at seizing Gaza City. Hamas announced in July 2026 that it had agreed to a deal involving the handing over of its weapons to a nascent Palestinian technocratic committee under Trump’s Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire. But Israel has been skeptical, with now-caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding verifiable decommissioning of all weapons before any withdrawal of the military takes place. Hamas has not gone ahead with disarmament and Israel has refused to reciprocate by starting to withdraw forces. Targeted killings Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues to target Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip. On Thursday it said it had killed a chief Hamas financial official and member of the Islamist movement’s Political Bureau, who authorities in Gaza said was the deputy education minister. The overnight targeting of Khaled Abu Nada came two days after an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas’s director of internal security, and then the northern Gaza security chief and his family a day later. In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military said it had “eliminated the terrorist Khaled Abu Nada, who served as the head of the Economic Department in Hamas’s Political Bureau” as well as education minister. “As head of the economic portfolio, Abu Nada was responsible for managing Hamas’s banks and investment system. In this role, he directed funds toward terrorist activities and Hamas’s force buildup,” it added. Gaza’s education ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, described Abu Nada as “a distinguished educational, academic and professional figure,” and denounced Israel’s “systematic assault on the Palestinian education system.” Gaza’s civil defense rescue service said that Abu Nada’s wife Abeer died in the same Israeli airstrike on Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza. It said three more people were killed in an overnight Israeli drone strike “targeting a group of people in Al-Shati refugee camp” west of Gaza city. Regarding that strike, the Israeli military told AFP it “struck terrorists in the area.” Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the civil defense said. Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement that “over the past month, approximately 80 Hamas terrorists have been eliminated,” vowing to continue. Following inconclusive October elections, Netanyahu remains in charge of military operations while coalition negotiations are ongoing.