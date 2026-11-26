Iraq has seen a surge in Daesh detainees, including thousands transferred from Syria

Many defendants have expressed regret over their actions and sought repatriation to France

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court sentenced eight French nationals to life in prison on Thursday for joining the Daesh group, according to an AFP correspondent, as the country presses ahead with prosecuting thousands of suspected militants. Another two French defendants were sentenced to 15-year terms on similar charges, while 10 people who were supposed to receive verdicts had those postponed to another date. The Daesh group swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, committing massacres and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery, while many supporters traveled from Europe and elsewhere to join its ranks. Iraq’s prisons, already packed with Daesh suspects, have recently received thousands more detainees transferred from neighboring Syria. The 10 who received their sentences on Thursday are among 47 French citizens put on trial in Iraq since September, having been brought from Syria last year. The court had already sentenced 15 of the group to life imprisonment, while one person had received a 15-year prison term. Among those still awaiting verdicts was Adrien Guihal, known as the person who voiced the Daesh claim for the 2016 Nice attack when an attacker drove a truck through Bastille Day crowds, killing 86 people. His verdict was postponed on Thursday to another date. Also waiting were Thomas Collange, whose wife who had traveled with him to Syria was sentenced to 10 years in prison in France last year, and Quentin Le Brun, who appeared in a propaganda video. Romain Garnier, who worked for the group’s radio operation, was given a life sentence on Thursday. During their hearings, most of the suspects pleaded guilty, and all expressed regret over joining the group, with some asking to be repatriated to France. During his session last week, Guihal spoke in a loud, clear voice, in contrast with other defendants, who spoke quietly and at times stuttered. He claimed he had renounced the group’s actions. “I have changed a lot, I am a new person,” he said. Collange, who converted to Islam in the early 2000s, said he regretted bringing his wife and kids with him to Syria, and had renounced the group since trying to escape in 2017. - Thousands on trial - France has repatriated hundreds of family members of militants, but has refused to bring back most of the men accused of involvement, leaving them to face justice abroad. During their hearings, many defendants argued that they had only been to Syria, questioning why they are being tried in Iraq. Baghdad is prosecuting them under its anti-terrorism law for joining Daesh, regardless of whether they operated in Iraq or Syria. Iraq, backed by US-led forces, proclaimed victory over Daesh in 2017, and Kurdish-led forces supported by Washington defeated the group in neighboring Syria two years later. Iraq, however, is still reckoning with the group’s legacy, with mass graves being uncovered and testimonies of Daesh brutality still to be investigated. For years, Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of life and death sentences to people convicted of terrorism offenses, including foreign fighters. But some rights groups have denounced the trials as rushed and lacking due process. In February, Iraq also received more than 5,700 Daesh detainees from over 60 countries after the United States transferred them from Syria, following years of detention in Kurdish prisons. Trials for that group started on Sunday, with the first hearings involving Syrian nationals.