Iraq has put up for auction a Boeing 747 once used by former leader Saddam Hussein, with an estimated value of $900,000, according to a statement by its national carrier. The aircraft has been parked in Tunisia since 1991, when Iraq moved several of its planes abroad to protect them from potential airstrikes by US-led coalition forces following its invasion of Kuwait. It is one of two planes being sold by state-owned Iraqi Airways, which has offered no guarantees about their condition. Built in the United States in 1982, the jet dates to a period when Saddam’s war with Iran brought Iraqi and US interests into closer alignment.